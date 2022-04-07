Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) went down by -4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.62. The company’s stock price has collected 7.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :SJ) Right Now?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.87 x from its present earnings ratio.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

SJ currently public float of 16.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJ was 216.44K shares.

SJ’s Market Performance

SJ stocks went up by 7.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.49% and a quarterly performance of -23.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.51% for Scienjoy Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for SJ stocks with a simple moving average of -13.72% for the last 200 days.

SJ Trading at -12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw -17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.93 for the present operating margin

+21.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 47.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.57. Equity return is now at value 32.70, with 21.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.71 and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.