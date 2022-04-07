IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) went up by 36.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.75. The company’s stock price has collected -3.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :IMAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for IMAC Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $2.24 above the current price. IMAC currently public float of 21.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAC was 126.26K shares.

IMAC’s Market Performance

IMAC stocks went down by -3.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.01% and a quarterly performance of -13.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for IMAC Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.11% for IMAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAC stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for IMAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAC in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.75 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for IMAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

IMAC Trading at 27.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +36.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAC rose by +30.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0026. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAC

Equity return is now at value -25.70, with -19.20 for asset returns.