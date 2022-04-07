Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.77. The company’s stock price has collected 1.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE :HR) Right Now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HR is at 0.64.

The average price from analysts is $33.50, which is $5.12 above the current price. HR currently public float of 146.04M and currently shorts hold a 12.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HR was 2.57M shares.

HR’s Market Performance

HR stocks went up by 1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.76% and a quarterly performance of -10.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.29% for HR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

HR Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.42. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw -10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from BRYANT JOHN M JR, who sale 2,896 shares at the price of $31.01 back on Sep 23. After this action, BRYANT JOHN M JR now owns 186,682 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $89,805 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.