Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.89. The company’s stock price has collected 5.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE :CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMS is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for CMS Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

CMS currently public float of 288.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMS was 1.98M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS stocks went up by 5.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.59% and a quarterly performance of 12.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for CMS Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.18% for CMS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $67 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMS, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at 12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.42. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hendrian Catherine A, who sale 6,521 shares at the price of $66.09 back on Mar 14. After this action, Hendrian Catherine A now owns 47,118 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $430,984 using the latest closing price.

Rich Brian F, the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $60.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Rich Brian F is holding 72,116 shares at $211,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.64 for the present operating margin

+20.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +10.25. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.