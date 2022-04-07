Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.61. The company’s stock price has collected 7.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.19, which is $1.24 above the current price. EBR currently public float of 535.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.47M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went up by 7.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.30% and a quarterly performance of 49.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.88% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.95% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at 20.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 35.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.