Here’s How Your Trade Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Aggressively Right Now

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.68. The company’s stock price has collected -5.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CWAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $3.61 above the current price. CWAN currently public float of 48.17M and currently shorts hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWAN was 515.60K shares.

CWAN’s Market Performance

CWAN stocks went down by -5.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.57% and a quarterly performance of 4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.40% for CWAN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWAN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CWAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CWAN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CWAN Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN fell by -5.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.29. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw -11.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who purchase 267 shares at the price of $17.20 back on Mar 16. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $4,592 using the latest closing price.

Sahai Sandeep, the Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., purchase 14,700 shares at $16.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Sahai Sandeep is holding 30,766 shares at $248,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+72.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stands at -3.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.19.