Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Just Got Our Attention

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) went up by 10.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.99. The company’s stock price has collected 8.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE :ENV) Right Now?

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 338.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENV is at 1.18.

ENV currently public float of 52.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENV was 425.19K shares.

ENV’s Market Performance

ENV stocks went up by 8.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.68% and a quarterly performance of 3.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Envestnet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.24% for ENV stocks with a simple moving average of 4.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENV stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ENV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENV in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $86 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENV reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for ENV stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENV, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

ENV Trading at 11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENV rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.51. In addition, Envestnet Inc. saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENV starting from Cooper Barry D., who sale 678 shares at the price of $73.73 back on Mar 25. After this action, Cooper Barry D. now owns 27,652 shares of Envestnet Inc., valued at $49,989 using the latest closing price.

Majoros Matthew, the Principal Accounting Officer of Envestnet Inc., sale 400 shares at $75.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Majoros Matthew is holding 16,936 shares at $30,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENV

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.