Dave Inc. (DAVE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) went down by -9.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s stock price has collected -14.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ :DAVE) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DAVE was 1.42M shares.

DAVE’s Market Performance

DAVE stocks went down by -14.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.61% and a quarterly performance of -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.40% for Dave Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.37% for DAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -27.70% for the last 200 days.

DAVE Trading at -13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares surge +28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVE fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, Dave Inc. saw -35.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.