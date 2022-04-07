Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.80. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :CHK) Right Now?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

CHK currently public float of 103.99M and currently shorts hold a 13.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHK was 1.84M shares.

CHK’s Market Performance

CHK stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.18% and a quarterly performance of 40.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.95% for CHK stocks with a simple moving average of 42.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $85 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHK reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for CHK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CHK, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CHK Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.86. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corporation saw 41.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.84 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stands at +86.67. Equity return is now at value 158.20, with 78.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.