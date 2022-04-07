Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) went down by -8.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.86. The company’s stock price has collected -9.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :AMBC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBC is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

AMBC currently public float of 45.52M and currently shorts hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBC was 1.04M shares.

AMBC’s Market Performance

AMBC stocks went down by -9.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.68% and a quarterly performance of -45.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Ambac Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.86% for AMBC stocks with a simple moving average of -40.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for AMBC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 19th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMBC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AMBC Trading at -31.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -35.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Ambac Financial Group Inc. saw -46.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from PRIEUR C JAMES, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Mar 04. After this action, PRIEUR C JAMES now owns 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc., valued at $125,019 using the latest closing price.

Trick David, the Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of Ambac Financial Group Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $12.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Trick David is holding 123,802 shares at $38,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stands at -9.93. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.