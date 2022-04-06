Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Just Got Our Attention

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) went down by -11.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.90. The company’s stock price has collected -17.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE :XPOF) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $28.88, which is $7.42 above the current price. XPOF currently public float of 21.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPOF was 202.89K shares.

XPOF’s Market Performance

XPOF stocks went down by -17.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.65% and a quarterly performance of 1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.19% for Xponential Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.87% for XPOF stocks with a simple moving average of 23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPOF stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for XPOF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPOF in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPOF reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for XPOF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to XPOF, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

XPOF Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF fell by -17.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.65. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw 2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Morris Brenda I, who purchase 4,495 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Sep 15. After this action, Morris Brenda I now owns 12,494 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $49,825 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc., purchase 18,501 shares at $10.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Geisler Anthony is holding 18,501 shares at $200,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Equity return is now at value 24.50, with -17.30 for asset returns.