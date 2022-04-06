Why 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) went down by -7.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $208.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :TXG) Right Now?

TXG currently public float of 88.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXG was 1.30M shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG stocks went down by -1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.44% and a quarterly performance of -45.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for 10x Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.51% for TXG stocks with a simple moving average of -45.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $205 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

TXG Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.55. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw -48.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 551 shares at the price of $78.60 back on Feb 22. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 912,742 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $43,309 using the latest closing price.

Hindson Benjamin J., the See Remarks of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 360 shares at $78.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Hindson Benjamin J. is holding 160,326 shares at $28,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.79 for the present operating margin

+84.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -11.87. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.77.