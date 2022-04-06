We Analyzed the Future Direction of Inuvo Inc. (INUV), Here is What We Found

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.14. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc. (AMEX :INUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INUV is at 0.82.

The average price from analysts is $1.63, which is $1.13 above the current price. INUV currently public float of 104.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INUV was 610.77K shares.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.69% and a quarterly performance of -10.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.44% for Inuvo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.69% for INUV stocks with a simple moving average of -22.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INUV, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

INUV Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4825. In addition, Inuvo Inc. saw -8.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INUV starting from MORGAN CHARLES D, who purchase 307,965 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 17. After this action, MORGAN CHARLES D now owns 5,548,965 shares of Inuvo Inc., valued at $207,876 using the latest closing price.

MORGAN CHARLES D, the Director of Inuvo Inc., purchase 42,035 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that MORGAN CHARLES D is holding 5,241,000 shares at $28,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -17.10 for asset returns.