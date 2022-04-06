We Analyzed the Future Direction of Black Knight Inc. (BKI), Here is What We Found

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) went up by 11.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.27. The company’s stock price has collected 11.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE :BKI) Right Now?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKI is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Black Knight Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.90, which is $17.63 above the current price. BKI currently public float of 150.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKI was 1.21M shares.

BKI’s Market Performance

BKI stocks went up by 11.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.40% and a quarterly performance of -18.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Black Knight Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.17% for BKI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $71 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKI reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for BKI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2021.

BKI Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +15.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.00. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -20.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKI starting from Otting Joseph M, who purchase 3,440 shares at the price of $58.10 back on Feb 17. After this action, Otting Joseph M now owns 7,746 shares of Black Knight Inc., valued at $199,877 using the latest closing price.

Jabbour Anthony M, the Chief Executive Officer of Black Knight Inc., purchase 14,000 shares at $68.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Jabbour Anthony M is holding 89,697 shares at $963,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+21.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +14.09. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.