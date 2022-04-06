Wall Street Pummels Smart Sand Inc. (SND) After Recent Earnings Report

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.82. The company’s stock price has collected 8.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ :SND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SND is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Smart Sand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.58 below the current price. SND currently public float of 22.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SND was 304.00K shares.

SND’s Market Performance

SND stocks went up by 8.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.08% and a quarterly performance of 75.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.18% for Smart Sand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.98% for SND stocks with a simple moving average of 47.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $4 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SND, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

SND Trading at 29.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -16.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SND rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Smart Sand Inc. saw 105.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SND starting from SPEAKER ANDREW R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.78 back on Mar 15. After this action, SPEAKER ANDREW R now owns 989,187 shares of Smart Sand Inc., valued at $139,000 using the latest closing price.

Young James Douglas, the SEE REMARKS of Smart Sand Inc., sale 9,082 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Young James Douglas is holding 125,794 shares at $27,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.41 for the present operating margin

-21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Sand Inc. stands at -40.01. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.