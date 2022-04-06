Wall Street Pummels Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) After Recent Earnings Report

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.73. The company’s stock price has collected 5.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :METC) Right Now?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for METC is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $3.14 above the current price. METC currently public float of 31.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METC was 677.15K shares.

METC’s Market Performance

METC stocks went up by 5.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.24% and a quarterly performance of 15.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 263.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for Ramaco Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.31% for METC stocks with a simple moving average of 28.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see METC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for METC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to METC, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

METC Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.43. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc. saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from Atkins Randall Whittaker, who sale 57,575 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Nov 09. After this action, Atkins Randall Whittaker now owns 795,314 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc., valued at $890,486 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+21.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc. stands at +14.03. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.