Wall Street Pummels Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) After Recent Earnings Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected -2.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.20, which is $0.72 above the current price. EXK currently public float of 169.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 3.71M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stocks went down by -2.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.54% and a quarterly performance of 10.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for Endeavour Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.65% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.02 for the present operating margin

+11.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +8.43. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.