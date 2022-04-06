Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.57. The company’s stock price has collected 2.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/20 that Life Insurance Companies Want Access to Your Medical Files

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $213.33, which is -$6.08 below the current price. VRSK currently public float of 159.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 1.32M shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went up by 2.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.02% and a quarterly performance of -1.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Verisk Analytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.17% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of 8.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $255 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRSK, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

VRSK Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +18.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.55. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Shavel Lee, who sale 483 shares at the price of $214.88 back on Apr 01. After this action, Shavel Lee now owns 40,974 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $103,787 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT DAVID B, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 4,675 shares at $184.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that WRIGHT DAVID B is holding 13,818 shares at $862,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.93 for the present operating margin

+51.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +22.22. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.