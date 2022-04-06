Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) went up by 42.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE :TUFN) Right Now?

TUFN currently public float of 33.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUFN was 439.68K shares.

TUFN’s Market Performance

TUFN stocks went down by -1.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.35% and a quarterly performance of -9.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.43% for TUFN stocks with a simple moving average of 34.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUFN stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TUFN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TUFN in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUFN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for TUFN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

TUFN Trading at 46.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +34.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUFN rose by +41.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. saw -14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUFN

Equity return is now at value -62.10, with -24.10 for asset returns.