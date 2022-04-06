TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went down by -2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.47. The company’s stock price has collected -11.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ :TXMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXMD is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.17, which is $3.81 above the current price. TXMD currently public float of 380.56M and currently shorts hold a 8.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXMD was 6.68M shares.

TXMD’s Market Performance

TXMD stocks went down by -11.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.12% and a quarterly performance of -16.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.72% for TherapeuticsMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for TXMD stocks with a simple moving average of -41.76% for the last 200 days.

TXMD Trading at 20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +29.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXMD fell by -11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3745. In addition, TherapeuticsMD Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXMD starting from Donegan Michael C, who sale 29,790 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Nov 30. After this action, Donegan Michael C now owns 99,368 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc., valued at $15,947 using the latest closing price.

Collins Cooper C., the Director of TherapeuticsMD Inc., purchase 1,000,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Collins Cooper C. is holding 2,236,864 shares at $578,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.75 for the present operating margin

+78.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stands at -198.29. Equity return is now at value 329.10, with -83.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.