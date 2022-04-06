The Chart for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s stock price has collected -4.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that Buy Wendy’s Stock. Shares Are Priced Like They Should Be on the Value Menu.

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ :WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEN is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for The Wendy’s Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.84, which is $5.64 above the current price. WEN currently public float of 181.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEN was 2.31M shares.

WEN’s Market Performance

WEN stocks went down by -4.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.72% and a quarterly performance of -10.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for The Wendy’s Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for WEN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WEN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

WEN Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.76. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., who sale 144,038 shares at the price of $22.92 back on Sep 08. After this action, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 25,333,339 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $3,300,890 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 144,038 shares at $22.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 25,333,339 shares at $3,300,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.38 for the present operating margin

+30.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +10.56. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.