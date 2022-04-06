The Chart for KBR Inc. (KBR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.07. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KBR Inc. (NYSE :KBR) Right Now?

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 887.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBR is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for KBR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is $6.84 above the current price. KBR currently public float of 138.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBR was 1.57M shares.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.93% and a quarterly performance of 10.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for KBR Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.68% for KBR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $65 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to KBR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

KBR Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.89. In addition, KBR Inc. saw 13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Conlon Gregory Sean, who sale 3,737 shares at the price of $53.74 back on Mar 14. After this action, Conlon Gregory Sean now owns 64,963 shares of KBR Inc., valued at $200,824 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Douglas Nick, the President, Technology of KBR Inc., sale 1,661 shares at $48.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Kelly Douglas Nick is holding 34,301 shares at $80,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.63 for the present operating margin

+10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc. stands at +0.25. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.