Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.24. The company’s stock price has collected 10.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/06/21 that

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SRPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is at 1.29.

The average price from analysts is $120.58, which is $33.22 above the current price. SRPT currently public float of 83.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRPT was 1.00M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stocks went up by 10.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.77% and a quarterly performance of -2.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.62% for SRPT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $140 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $157. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRPT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

SRPT Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.96. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Rodino-Klapac Louise, who purchase 3,780 shares at the price of $79.33 back on Nov 24. After this action, Rodino-Klapac Louise now owns 65,678 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $299,867 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM DOUGLAS S, the President & CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 25,026 shares at $79.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that INGRAM DOUGLAS S is holding 365,082 shares at $2,000,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Equity return is now at value -69.30, with -14.80 for asset returns.