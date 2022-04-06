Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $282.46. The company’s stock price has collected 4.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Stock Jumps. It Has Solved the Solar Supply-Chain Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 207.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.25.

ENPH currently public float of 130.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.38M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 4.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.01% and a quarterly performance of 18.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.79% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 17.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $290. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ENPH, setting the target price at $213 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 30.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +20.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.04. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $200.01 back on Mar 28. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 988,302 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $7,500,356 using the latest closing price.

Malchow Joseph Ian, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 4,460 shares at $156.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Malchow Joseph Ian is holding 78,490 shares at $695,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +10.52. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.