Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Just Got Our Attention

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) went up by 8.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE :QNGY) Right Now?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.06 x from its present earnings ratio.

QNGY currently public float of 7.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNGY was 1.37M shares.

QNGY’s Market Performance

QNGY stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.61% and a quarterly performance of -78.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.65% for Quanergy Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for QNGY stocks with a simple moving average of -74.92% for the last 200 days.

QNGY Trading at -49.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.93%, as shares sank -19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNGY rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2200. In addition, Quanergy Systems Inc. saw -78.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNGY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.82.