Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) went down by -10.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ :PLL) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of PLL was 439.48K shares.

PLL’s Market Performance

PLL stocks went down by -4.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.72% and a quarterly performance of 29.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for Piedmont Lithium Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.01% for PLL stocks with a simple moving average of 19.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $85 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Clarksons Platou, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLL reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for PLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLL, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

PLL Trading at 20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.09. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc. saw 33.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from Phillips Keith D., who sale 695 shares at the price of $48.92 back on Feb 08. After this action, Phillips Keith D. now owns 96,050 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc., valued at $34,002 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Jeffrey T., the Director of Piedmont Lithium Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $43.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Armstrong Jeffrey T. is holding 27,500 shares at $109,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

The total capital return value is set at -18.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.27.

Based on Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.16.