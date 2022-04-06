Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s stock price has collected -8.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.25.

UAA currently public float of 406.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 7.13M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went down by -8.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.23% and a quarterly performance of -23.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UAA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

UAA Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.78. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.