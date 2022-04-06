Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

NTR currently public float of 544.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 4.08M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.82% and a quarterly performance of 41.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 42.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTR, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

NTR Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.95. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 34.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.