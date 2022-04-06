Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA)?

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ :MEOA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of MEOA was 6.98K shares.

MEOA’s Market Performance

MEOA stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly performance of 1.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.12% for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for MEOA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.69% for the last 200 days.

MEOA Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOA rose by +0.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. saw 0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.