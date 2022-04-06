Is a Correction Looming Ahead for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.92. The company’s stock price has collected -15.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :VQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VQS is at -0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.27. VQS currently public float of 23.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VQS was 35.54K shares.

VQS’s Market Performance

VQS stocks went down by -15.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly performance of -29.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for VIQ Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.94% for VQS stocks with a simple moving average of -54.56% for the last 200 days.

VQS Trading at -18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS fell by -6.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7380. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc. saw -34.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.35 for the present operating margin

+33.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc. stands at -63.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.