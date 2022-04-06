Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) went down by -7.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.75. The company’s stock price has collected -14.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ :RMBS) Right Now?

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 180.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is at 1.07.

RMBS currently public float of 108.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMBS was 1.19M shares.

RMBS’s Market Performance

RMBS stocks went down by -14.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.26% and a quarterly performance of -1.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Rambus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.84% for RMBS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for RMBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMBS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $35 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

RMBS Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS fell by -14.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.43. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw -2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from Seraphin Luc, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $31.43 back on Apr 04. After this action, Seraphin Luc now owns 263,682 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $392,871 using the latest closing price.

Seraphin Luc, the President and CEO of Rambus Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $32.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Seraphin Luc is holding 276,182 shares at $403,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.