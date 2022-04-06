Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.66. The company’s stock price has collected -6.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Boeing Stock and Aerospace Peers Hit Turbulence With New Covid Variant B.1.1.529

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE :HWM) Right Now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HWM is at 1.66.

HWM currently public float of 416.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HWM was 3.26M shares.

HWM’s Market Performance

HWM stocks went down by -6.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.26% and a quarterly performance of 2.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Howmet Aerospace Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.94% for HWM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWM reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for HWM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HWM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

HWM Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.57. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc. saw 8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Shultz Barbara Lou, who sale 2,038 shares at the price of $32.30 back on Nov 11. After this action, Shultz Barbara Lou now owns 17,332 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc., valued at $65,828 using the latest closing price.

Giacobbe Ken, the EVP and CFO of Howmet Aerospace Inc., sale 4,386 shares at $31.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Giacobbe Ken is holding 257,606 shares at $136,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+22.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at +5.19. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.