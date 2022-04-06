Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) went down by -8.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.03. The company’s stock price has collected -10.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/29/21 that Realogy Is Riding the Property Boom. Its Earnings Blew Past Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE :RLGY) Right Now?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLGY is at 2.39.

RLGY currently public float of 115.14M and currently shorts hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLGY was 1.18M shares.

RLGY’s Market Performance

RLGY stocks went down by -10.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.24% and a quarterly performance of -13.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Realogy Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.15% for RLGY stocks with a simple moving average of -14.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLGY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RLGY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RLGY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLGY reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for RLGY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to RLGY, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

RLGY Trading at -12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLGY fell by -10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.97. In addition, Realogy Holdings Corp. saw -12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLGY starting from Casey Donald J, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $18.12 back on Mar 03. After this action, Casey Donald J now owns 193,139 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp., valued at $398,640 using the latest closing price.

WASSER MARILYN J., the EVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Realogy Holdings Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $18.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that WASSER MARILYN J. is holding 236,523 shares at $463,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLGY

Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.