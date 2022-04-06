Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.04. The company’s stock price has collected -6.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HMTV) Right Now?

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMTV is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is $8.11 above the current price. HMTV currently public float of 18.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMTV was 74.00K shares.

HMTV’s Market Performance

HMTV stocks went down by -6.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.80% and a quarterly performance of -37.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for Hemisphere Media Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.84% for HMTV stocks with a simple moving average of -53.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMTV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HMTV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HMTV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMTV reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for HMTV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2017.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to HMTV, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

HMTV Trading at -21.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -26.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMTV fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. saw -37.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMTV starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 228,710 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Apr 04. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 3,004,878 shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc., valued at $1,029,195 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Hemisphere Media Group Inc., purchase 10,300 shares at $4.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 2,776,168 shares at $46,209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.00 for the present operating margin

+56.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. stands at +5.65. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.