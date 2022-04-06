Here’s Our Rant About Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/22 that Rio Tinto Says Racism, Sexual Harassment Widespread at Miner

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE :RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.59.

RIO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIO was 5.09M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stocks went up by 2.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.01% and a quarterly performance of 20.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for RIO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.98% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.95. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw 21.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 21.70 for asset returns.