Here’s Our Rant About Retail Value Inc. (RVI)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.49. The company’s stock price has collected -7.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE :RVI) Right Now?

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVI is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Retail Value Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is $25.09 above the current price. RVI currently public float of 17.30M and currently shorts hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVI was 298.07K shares.

RVI’s Market Performance

RVI stocks went down by -7.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.59% and a quarterly performance of -6.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Retail Value Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.32% for RVI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17.50 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2021.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RVI, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

RVI Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVI fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Retail Value Inc. saw -7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVI starting from Otto Alexander, who sale 3,743,903 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Sep 28. After this action, Otto Alexander now owns 0 shares of Retail Value Inc., valued at $98,277,454 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.46 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Value Inc. stands at -118.92. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -2.30 for asset returns.