Here’s How Your Trade Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Aggressively Right Now

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) went up by 7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.13. The company’s stock price has collected 14.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :DSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Viant Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.60, which is $7.89 above the current price. DSP currently public float of 13.13M and currently shorts hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSP was 202.93K shares.

DSP’s Market Performance

DSP stocks went up by 14.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.72% and a quarterly performance of -21.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.91% for Viant Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.05% for DSP stocks with a simple moving average of -37.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DSP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSP reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DSP stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to DSP, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

DSP Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSP rose by +14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Viant Technology Inc. saw -20.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSP starting from MADDEN LARRY, who sale 21,628 shares at the price of $6.08 back on Mar 14. After this action, MADDEN LARRY now owns 377,663 shares of Viant Technology Inc., valued at $131,498 using the latest closing price.

MADDEN LARRY, the Chief Financial Officer of Viant Technology Inc., sale 18,404 shares at $12.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that MADDEN LARRY is holding 416,075 shares at $230,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.09 for the present operating margin

+40.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viant Technology Inc. stands at -3.45. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.