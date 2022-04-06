Here’s How Your Trade IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) Aggressively Right Now

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) went down by -8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s stock price has collected 53.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :IOBT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for IO Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IOBT currently public float of 25.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IOBT was 21.78K shares.

IOBT’s Market Performance

IOBT stocks went up by 53.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 89.79% and a quarterly performance of 9.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.84% for IO Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.72% for IOBT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

IOBT Trading at 12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares surge +75.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT rose by +35.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, IO Biotech Inc. saw 24.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

The total capital return value is set at -207.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,127.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.