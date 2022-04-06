FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) went up by 27.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s stock price has collected 22.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FGF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FGF is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for FG Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.83. FGF currently public float of 2.16M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FGF was 32.07K shares.

FGF’s Market Performance

FGF stocks went up by 22.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.26% and a quarterly performance of -3.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for FG Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.28% for FGF stocks with a simple moving average of -23.92% for the last 200 days.

FGF Trading at 15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares surge +19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGF rose by +22.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, FG Financial Group Inc. saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGF starting from Fundamental Global GP, LLC, who sale 385 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Dec 09. After this action, Fundamental Global GP, LLC now owns 8,973 shares of FG Financial Group Inc., valued at $9,432 using the latest closing price.

Fundamental Global GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of FG Financial Group Inc., sale 7,618 shares at $24.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Fundamental Global GP, LLC is holding 9,358 shares at $188,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGF

The total capital return value is set at -85.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -22.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.45.