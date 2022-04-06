Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)?

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) went down by -8.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.59. The company’s stock price has collected -13.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/07/22 that GameStop, AMC, DraftKings, Starbucks: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE :AYI) Right Now?

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYI is at 1.60.

The average price from analysts is $217.75, which is $59.76 above the current price. AYI currently public float of 34.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYI was 269.52K shares.

AYI’s Market Performance

AYI stocks went down by -13.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.50% and a quarterly performance of -21.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Acuity Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.25% for AYI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AYI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $206 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYI reach a price target of $218. The rating they have provided for AYI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to AYI, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

AYI Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYI fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.90. In addition, Acuity Brands Inc. saw -19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYI starting from GOLDMAN BARRY R, who sale 962 shares at the price of $221.61 back on Nov 12. After this action, GOLDMAN BARRY R now owns 5,845 shares of Acuity Brands Inc., valued at $213,189 using the latest closing price.

BROWNING PETER C, the Director of Acuity Brands Inc., sale 1,007 shares at $189.96 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BROWNING PETER C is holding 429 shares at $191,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

+41.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acuity Brands Inc. stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.90. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.41. Total debt to assets is 15.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.