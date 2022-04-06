Celsion Corporation (CLSN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) went up by 26.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s stock price has collected 19.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ :CLSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSN is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Celsion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $38.78 above the current price. CLSN currently public float of 5.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSN was 49.87K shares.

CLSN’s Market Performance

CLSN stocks went up by 19.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.19% and a quarterly performance of -30.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for Celsion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.86% for CLSN stocks with a simple moving average of -46.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

CLSN Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.40%, as shares surge +27.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSN rose by +19.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Celsion Corporation saw -23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSN starting from Fritz Frederick J., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Mar 02. After this action, Fritz Frederick J. now owns 6,766 shares of Celsion Corporation, valued at $9,372 using the latest closing price.

Fritz Frederick J., the Director of Celsion Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Fritz Frederick J. is holding 71,491 shares at $17,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3697.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Celsion Corporation stands at -4296.71. The total capital return value is set at -72.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.57.

Based on Celsion Corporation (CLSN), the company’s capital structure generated 33.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.97. Total debt to assets is 16.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.