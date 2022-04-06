Can Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Remain Competitive?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE :EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69606.83, which is -$0.79 below the current price. EC currently public float of 221.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EC was 1.25M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC stocks went up by 3.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.94% and a quarterly performance of 44.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Ecopetrol S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.07% for EC stocks with a simple moving average of 32.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $14.70. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EC, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

EC Trading at 17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.10. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.