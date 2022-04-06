A Lesson to Learn: Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) went up by 38.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 19.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :MOBQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.30. MOBQ currently public float of 4.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOBQ was 119.55K shares.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

MOBQ stocks went up by 19.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.25% and a quarterly performance of -36.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.06% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.42% for MOBQ stocks with a simple moving average of -58.48% for the last 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at 41.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares surge +30.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +41.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5451. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -23.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-463.55 for the present operating margin

+26.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -1307.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.