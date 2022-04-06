A Lesson to Learn: China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) went down by -10.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.13. The company’s stock price has collected -13.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ :CJJD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is at 0.37.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

CJJD currently public float of 32.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CJJD was 230.36K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD stocks went down by -13.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.19% and a quarterly performance of -24.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.30% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.72% for CJJD stocks with a simple moving average of -54.08% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -23.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD fell by -21.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3088. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -22.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -6.20 for asset returns.