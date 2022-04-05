Why BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.37. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :BPMP) Right Now?

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPMP is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BP Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

BPMP currently public float of 47.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPMP was 600.86K shares.

BPMP’s Market Performance

BPMP stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.60% and a quarterly performance of 8.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for BP Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.51% for BPMP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPMP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPMP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPMP reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for BPMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to BPMP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

BPMP Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMP fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.90. In addition, BP Midstream Partners LP saw 11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMP

Equity return is now at value 123.10, with 20.50 for asset returns.