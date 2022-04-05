We Analyzed the Future Direction of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), Here is What We Found

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) went up by 10.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s stock price has collected 6.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ :SECO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SECO is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Secoo Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.90. SECO currently public float of 22.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SECO was 344.79K shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO stocks went up by 6.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.48% and a quarterly performance of -17.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.76% for Secoo Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for SECO stocks with a simple moving average of -64.47% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3940. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+14.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at -1.20. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.15. Total debt to assets is 26.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.