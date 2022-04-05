Wall Street Pummels Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) After Recent Earnings Report

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) went down by -14.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s stock price has collected -24.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RCRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCRT is at -1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Recruiter.com Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $6.95 above the current price. RCRT currently public float of 9.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCRT was 150.11K shares.

RCRT’s Market Performance

RCRT stocks went down by -24.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.48% and a quarterly performance of -20.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for Recruiter.com Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.57% for RCRT stocks with a simple moving average of -39.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.90%, as shares sank -21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT fell by -24.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -19.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCRT starting from Sohn Evan, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Nov 24. After this action, Sohn Evan now owns 212,371 shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc., valued at $4,830 using the latest closing price.

Sohn Evan, the CEO and Executive Chairman of Recruiter.com Group Inc., purchase 1,525 shares at $3.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Sohn Evan is holding 210,971 shares at $5,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.25 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -200.37. Equity return is now at value 625.80, with -118.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.