VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) went up by 31.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.72. The company’s stock price has collected 23.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE :VHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VHC is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VirnetX Holding Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00. VHC currently public float of 62.95M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VHC was 374.07K shares.

VHC’s Market Performance

VHC stocks went up by 23.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.47% and a quarterly performance of -18.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for VirnetX Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.41% for VHC stocks with a simple moving average of -33.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares surge +21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC rose by +23.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8300. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corp saw -16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Nov 29. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 595,877 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp, valued at $13,350 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 590,877 shares at $58,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-140497.14 for the present operating margin

+26040.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirnetX Holding Corp stands at -113122.86. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 166.01.