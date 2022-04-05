The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s stock price has collected 0.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/22 that Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE :PG) Right Now?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PG is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $168.42, which is $10.69 above the current price. PG currently public float of 2.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PG was 8.36M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stocks went up by 0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.68% and a quarterly performance of -5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for The Procter & Gamble Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.35% for PG stocks with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $165 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PG, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

PG Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.61. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw -5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Moeller Jon R, who sale 315 shares at the price of $153.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, Moeller Jon R now owns 34,507 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $48,356 using the latest closing price.

Moeller Jon R, the President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 3,231 shares at $153.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Moeller Jon R is holding 164,564 shares at $495,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.43 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.79. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.32. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.45. Total debt to assets is 27.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.