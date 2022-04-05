The Chart for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (VGII) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE :VGII) Right Now?

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 190.58 x from its present earnings ratio.

VGII currently public float of 40.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGII was 93.87K shares.

VGII’s Market Performance

VGII stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.51% and a quarterly performance of 0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.23% for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.58% for VGII stocks with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

VGII Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.08%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGII rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VGII

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.